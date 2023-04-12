HBO Orders Next ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Subtitled "The Hedge Knight," the new series adapts George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas.

HBO is taking permanent residence in Westeros. The channel has given a series order to “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,” the second “Game of Thrones” prequel series. The news was announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s press conference unveiling their rebooted streaming service at the Los Angeles Warner Bros. Studio lot on Wednesday.

According to the logline, the series is set a century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” and focuses on “two unlikely heroes” on their adventures in Westeros: “a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The characters of Duncan and Egg were introduced in George R.R. Martin’s novella series “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” which began publication in 1998 and currently includes three installments. The novella series serves as a much more lighthearted spinoff of Martin’s mammoth and uncompleted “A Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy epic, which was adapted by HBO into “Game of Thrones.”

Since “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019, HBO has turned the show into a franchise through last year’s prequel “House of the Dragon,” which focuses on the civil war between the ruling House Targaryen. News of the “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” spinoff comes the day after “House of the Dragon’s” Season 2 was announced to have begun production. In addition, last week it was reported that yet another “Game of Thrones” prequel was in development at HBO. That spinoff has not been confirmed by HBO, but based on descriptions it’s a separate project from “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” focusing on Aegon the Conquerer, the original Targareyn king, and his rise to power in Westeros.

Martin will write “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” along with Ira Parker, a writer on “House of the Dragon.” Both executive produce, along with “House of the Dragon’s” showrunner Ryan Conal and Vince Gerardis. Casting for the series has not been announced.

