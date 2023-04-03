‘Hypnotic’ Trailer: Ben Affleck Has Another Gone Girl in Robert Rodriguez Thriller

Robert Rodriguez directs the surreal psychological thriller, out May 12.

Ben Affleck is dealing with another gone girl.

The “Air” director-star leads Robert Rodriguez’s surreal psychological thriller “Hypnotic.” Affleck stars as a detective who finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending crimes mysteriously connected to his missing daughter, per the official synopsis. Aided by a gifted psychic, he is pursued by a lethal specter who he believes holds the key to finding his daughter…but more rabbit holes await.

The “Gone Girl” actor is joined by Alice Braga, JD Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, Jackie Earle Haley, and William Fichtner in the ensemble cast.

Director Rodriguez opened up about wanting to make “Hypnotic” for two decades. Production was shut down three times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the film was slapped with an insurance lawsuit as its main financier and distributor Solstice went under. “Hypnotic” spent two years in post-production without a U.S. buyer, per Deadline. Ketchup Entertainment will be handling the limited theatrical release.

Rodriguez told the outlet that the film was met with “otherworldly” challenges and the script was “changed daily to get it done.”

“Hypnotic” screened as a “work in progress” at SXSW earlier this year.

“We’re going to be flying,” Rodriguez said ahead of the screening. “I was talking to Ben, and I said, ‘Ben man, it’s going to be like the roaring ’90s again! Remember when we used to shoot fast and loose, guerrilla-style, handheld, running around, 22-day shoot. I was so glad I had Ben, Ben’s the best. He was like, ‘Yeah man, I stand around so long on sets, I didn’t think anyone shot like that anymore.’ Well, we don’t have any choice.”

The filmmaker compared “Hypnotic” to Hitchcock thrillers like “Psycho” and “Vertigo.”

“I’ve been working on this film for many years now, and to see the reaction from my hometown audience at SXSW was humbling and validating,” Rodriguez said at the festival. “I look forward to now sharing it with all movie lovers who want to experience a crazy fun ride full of unexpected twists and turns.”

“Hypnotic” premieres May 12 in theaters.

Check out the trailer, courtesy of IGN, below.

