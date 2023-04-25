IFC Films Promotes Harris Dew to General Manager, SVP of IFC Center

Longtime executive Dew replaces John Vanco amid unfolding staff shake-ups at the company.

IFC Films has officially appointed a new general manager for the New York City-based IFC Center.

Longtime executive Harris Dew has been announced as the new Senior Vice President and General Manager for the arthouse theater. Dew will oversee all operations and programming for the IFC Center. Dew previously worked as IFC Center’s Vice President of Programs and Promotions; he will now report to Scott Shooman, Interim President of IFC Films.

The news comes amid unfolding reshuffling at IFC, as Arianna Bocco stepped down as President of IFC Films after a 17-year run that included two years in the company’s top job. Dew replaces John Vanco, who vacated his role as Senior VP and General Manager of IFC Center for a theatrical programming role with Netflix. On Monday this week, Laura Sok announced she would depart her role as IFC Films’ publicity head.

“Harris has played a key role establishing IFC Center as a beloved cultural institution for the independent and documentary film communities, particularly in bringing to life our hugely successful DOC NYC festival and ensuring a diverse and inclusive line-up of films and events,” Shooman said. “With his great programming sensibilities and strong industry relationships, we look forward to Harris leading IFC Center into its next chapter.”

Dew added of his appointment, “I’m incredibly excited to take over the reins of IFC Center and build on our proud 18-year history of bringing New Yorkers great films. Exhibiting films in a theater is still the best way to make people fall in love with the movies, and I’m honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to showcase important artists and provide film lovers with a vibrant moviegoing experience.”

Dew has been part of IFC Center since 2005 when he joined as Director of Programs and Promotions. In his role, he has programmed first-run engagements, repertory film series, and special events for the downtown New York City arthouse. In addition to overseeing marketing and communications, he was part of the founding core team of DOC NYC, the annual documentary festival produced and presented by IFC Center. Dew has worked in the arthouse field for more than 25 years, previously holding positions in film programming and publicity at Film Forum, The Museum of Modern Art, MPRM, the San Francisco International Film Festival, and New Yorker Films.

