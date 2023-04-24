The IFC Exodus Continues: Laura Sok, Publicity Head, Is Latest to Depart

The news comes weeks after Arianna Bocco stepped down as president of IFC Films and John Vanco left his longtime programming gig at the IFC Center.

As the independent film landscape continues to feel the effects of a changing marketplace, IFC has lost another key executive. Laura Sok, who has served as IFC Films’ vice president of publicity for the past five years, is leaving the independent distributor. Sok confirmed to IndieWire that her departure was her decision and that she plans to announce a new opportunity soon.

News of Sok leaving IFC Films was first reported by Deadline. A representative for AMC Networks, IFC Films’ parent company, also confirmed with IndieWire Sok’s departure.

Sok has been at IFC Films for seven years. Since assuming her current role in 2018, Sok has run public relations for theatrical labels IFC Films, IFC Midnight, Sundance Selects, and the streaming service IFC Films Unlimited. In late 2022, she also began overseeing publicity for Shudder and RLJE Films labels. A 17-year veteran of indie film publicity, Sok previously held roles at Cinetic Media, Relativity Media, and New Line Cinema and worked a separate stint at IFC from 2008-2010.

Recent films Sok headed up campaigns on include Audrey Diwan’s Venice-winning “Happening,” Marie Kreutzer’s Vicky Krieps-starrer “Corsage,” and Kyle Edward Ball’s midnight sleeper “Skinamarink.”

IFC Films has undergone a large executive shakeup this year as several key players have left to pursue other opportunities. In late March, John Vanco vacated his role as senior VP and general manager of New York’s IFC Center for a theatrical programming role with Netflix. The following day, Arianna Bocco stepped down as president of IFC Films after a 17-year run that included two years in the company’s top job. Jasper Basch also left his role as IFC’s director of sales and distribution in April to become head of distribution for Variance Films.

Vanco became an independent film icon for his tenure programming the famed arthouse venue, and Bocco was widely credited with steering IFC Films through the COVID-19 pandemic — so both of their departures prompted speculation about the state of the distributor. However, both have claimed that their exits were amicable and prompted by exploring other opportunities.

