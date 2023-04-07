‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer: Harrison Ford Faces His Fate

Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-stars as Indy's goddaughter in the final franchise installment, directed by James Mangold.

Indy is ready to face his past.

Harrison Ford returns as archaeology professor and adventurer Indiana Jones in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth franchise film. The latest trailer shows Indy announcing his retirement in 1969, set a decade after the events of 2008’s “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy’s goddaughter, who inspires him to take on one last case involving a mysterious dial uncovered on a train during the war.

Mads Mikkelsen plays an ex-Nazi now working at NASA during the Space Race. Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Oliver Richters, and Ethann Isidore also star, as well as a younger de-aged Ford in flashback sequences.

“Dial of Destiny” is directed by James Mangold and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each “Indiana Jones” film since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, returns to compose the score.

“Dial of Destiny” will debut at 2023 Cannes, with director Mangold saying, “In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

Mangold teased of the adventure film, “I think that what we’re trying to do is balance both an accurate and realistic appraisal of where this character would be at this time in his life, and do that honestly, and at the same time, try and carry forward what the very title of our movie promises, which is a romp and a wonderful adventure with action and chivalry and escapes by the skin of your nose and ingenious solutions to diabolical problems. This is an ‘Indiana Jones’ film.”

The “Logan” helmer added, “I’m always interested in this idea of a hero at sunset. What does the hero do when the world no longer has a place for him? I find it really interesting to try to look at classical heroes through the prism of our jaundiced contemporary attitudes.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premieres June 30 in theaters.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.