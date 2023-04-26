‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Footage Whips Up CinemaCon Crowd Ahead of Cannes Premiere

Harrison Ford introduced "Indy 5" via a pre-recorded message ahead of a June 30 release date.

Though we won’t see “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” until its Cannes premiere next month, Disney revealed an exclusive scene from the long-anticipated “Indy 5” for the CinemaCon crowd.

In it, Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones was caught in a high speed chase in the Middle East alongside his fast-talking goddaughter played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, all while on pursuit of an ex-Nazi played by Mads Mikkelsen. The scene recalls “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and also “Temple of Doom” and that character’s Short Round as the two of them are joined by a new young companion. The chase is a rousing and amusing sequence that makes good use of practical effects, with Waller-Bridge tearing off her sleeves, dangling from the back of a moving car, and bashing the car’s roof with a crow bar.

Ford’s smarminess is on display too. “I didn’t come here to rescue you from your fiancée,” he spits out during the chase sequence. It got some laughs and big applause in the CinemaCon crowd.

Unfortunately, Harrison Ford only introduced the clip from a brief pre-recorded message. And director James Mangold or no other cast were on hand either. The film however capped off a Disney presentation that also included first looks at Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi “The Creator” being released by New Regency, a 20-minute preview of “Elemental,” and a scene of Melissa McCarthy singing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid” live-action film.

“The Dial of Destiny” is the fifth Indiana Jones movie but the first to not be directed by Steven Spielberg, instead by Mangold. It stars Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter, Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Oliver Richters, and Ethann Isidore.

“Dial of Destiny” is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, though Spielberg and George Lucas are still involved as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each “Indiana Jones” film since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, also returned to compose the film’s score.

“Dial of Destiny” is getting the “Top Gun: Maverick” treatment at this year’s Cannes with a special, out of competition screening. Coincidentally, it was the CinemaCon crowd that first saw “Maverick” in full and started the enormous hype train on that film. And while “Dial of Destiny” will be saving its full premiere for Cannes, Disney clearly sees the potential in following that same release strategy. The movie will open in theaters on June 30 following its Cannes premiere.

