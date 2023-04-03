‘Indiana Jones’ to Debut at Cannes May 18, Storming Festival Like a Giant Boulder

Fedoras might accompany tuxes on the Croisette this year! Harrison Ford and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be on hand May 18.

It’s been some years, and a lot of mileage since the world’s most famous fictional archeologist took the Croisette by storm. But “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival May 18, 15 years to the day that “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” premiered there as well.

The final installment of the franchise will premiere in theaters everywhere June 30, but critics will get a first look at the film, directed by James Mangold, at the world’s most prestigious film festival.

Mangold said, “In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

Little is known about “Dial of Destiny” except that it will toggle between a late ’60s setting and flashbacks to World War II — all the better so Indy can fight the Nazis in classic “Raiders” and “Last Crusade” fashion — powered by CGI youthening techniques first pioneered in “TRON: Legacy” and “The Irishman.”

“Dial of Destiny” also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies (Sallah from “Raiders” and “Last Crusade”!), Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Legacy seems to be at the forefront of “Dial of Destiny.” Something Indy did during World War II is haunting him decades later, and some Nazis who were never brought to justice are after him. Could there also be a time-travel element? We’ll see!

Mangold stepped in for directing duties, the first time someone other than Steven Spielberg has helmed an Indy movie. He’s bringing along his writers from his last feature, “Ford v Ferrari,” Jez and John Henry Butterworth, to write the script with him, along with David Koepp. John Williams, 91 years old, has written the score, as he has for all the previous movies.

The first “Dial of Destiny” trailer was a stunner, a distillation of the magic of the original three films especially “Raiders” and “Last Crusade (though true fans know “Temple of Doom” is the best). Watch the trailer below:

