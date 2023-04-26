‘It Lives Inside’ Trailer: Neon Gets Demonic with Indian Horror Movie from ‘Get Out’ Producers

Written and directed by Bishal Dutta, the high school-set horror film stars Megan Suri as a teen grappling with her heritage.

No one can truly reject their blood heritage.

Writer-director Bishal Dutta’s coming-of-age horror film “It Lives Inside” stars “Never Have I Ever” breakout Megan Suri as Sam, a high schooler desperate to fit in at school and rejects her Indian culture to assimilate to be like everyone else. Yet when a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.

Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Vik Sahay, Gage Marsh, Beatrice Kitsos, and Betty Gabriel also star in the Neon film from the producers of “Get Out,” Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick. Neon, Edward H. Hamm Jr, Jameson Parker, Arielle Boisvert, and Shawn Williamson were executive producers.

“It Lives Inside” debuted at 2023 SXSW, where writer-director Dutta shared a statement about how personal the story is for him.

“After I moved to North America from India at the age of four, a lot of my social education came from watching American horror films,” Dutta said (via Fangoria). “I always wondered, what were families like mine doing while Bruce the shark tore through Amity’s waters, while Freddy Krueger slashed teenagers in the dreamscape, and while Jack Torrance chased his son through the maze-like halls of the Overlook? As it developed, ‘It Lives Inside’ formed its own dual identity much like mine. On one hand, it is a love letter to the community and culture that raised me while on the other, it is a visceral experience that is designed to instill the same raw terror in its viewers that my favorite horror films instilled in me.”

Related 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' Ignites FBI Warnings Against Eco-Terrorism

'Sanctuary' Trailer: Margaret Qualley Holds Christopher Abbott Hostage in Neon's Dominatrix Thriller Related Movies Shot on Film 2023 Preview: From 'Oppenheimer' to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Maestro'

The 23 Best Nude Scenes in Film, from 'Shortbus' to 'Blue Velvet'

In addition to “It Lives Inside,” Neon is set to release psychological thriller “Mothers’ Instinct” starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, plus Oz Perkins’ “Longlegs” with Nicolas Cage. The Oscar-winning actor compared “Longlegs” to a twisted “Pinocchio” in which he plays a “possessed Geppetto.” Neon additionally is launching erotic BDSM film “Sanctuary” with Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott in the psychosexual drama. And the distributor is causing a stir outside of the tense horror landscape: The recent Neon release of “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” landed eco-terrorism warnings from the FBI.

“It Lives Inside” premieres later this year. Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.