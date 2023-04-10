Jack Black Wants Pedro Pascal to Voice Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Sequel

"Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario!" Black said. "Pedro Pascal is Wario."

Jack Black already wants Bowser to be back in a “Super Mario Bros. Movie” sequel, along with Pedro Pascal.

Black, who voices Bowser in the Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment film, teased that a follow-up could feature more Nintendo characters like Wario, with Pascal being the perfect voice for the villain.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return,” Black told GameSpot of his antagonist role. “You know, I did a few ‘Kung Fu Panda’ movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing.”

Black continued, “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario! Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

A post-credits scene for the film involves a Yoshi egg reveal, hinting at another beloved videogame character appearing onscreen. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has become a box office blockbuster spurring rumblings of a sequel.

Before potentially going animated, Pascal is starring in Pedro Almodóvar’s queer Western short film “Strange Way of Life” opposite Ethan Hawke.

“It could have been anything that he asked me to do, and I would have done it without question,” Pascal told Insider of working with Almodóvar. “He absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, color, culture, rebellion, and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking, and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style.”

The “Last of Us” actor added, “To get to work with Ethan [Hawke], whose movies I’ve seen since I was a little kid, who I’ve seen on stage off-Broadway, on Broadway, whose books I’ve read, whose plays I’ve seen him direct, and big movie, small movies, horror movies. It was really an incredible opportunity to go, learn, and to enjoy the experience of being on the level of people like that. Taking it all in was incredible.”

“Strange Way of Life” director Almodóvar told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn that the short film is his “answer to ‘Brokeback Mountain’” after being in talks to helm the 2004 drama that starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger.

