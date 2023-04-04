James Gunn Says Superhero ‘Fatigue’ Is Real Post-‘Endgame’: It’s Hard for Marvel to ‘Keep Making Good Movies’

"If it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring," the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" director said.

James Gunn is calling out the smoking gun behind superhero overkill.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” director and new co-chief of DC Studios addressed the “fatigue” behind the genre as a whole, especially on the heels of Marvel’s game-changing blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” which wrapped up the climatic phase of the MCU with franchise staples Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans exiting their respective roles.

“I really want Marvel to keep making good movies,” Gunn told Rolling Stone. “I think it’s really hard in the wake of the [‘Endgame’] Blip. There’s this worldwide, universe-wide event that happened. And in truth, everybody would be stark raving mad at this point. So it’s hard to write stories in the wake of that. Which is why the ‘Guardians’ movies have been easier, because they’re set outside of that a little bit.”

Gunn continued, “I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue. I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes. It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character. We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring.”

Related 'Secret Invasion' Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Headlines Marvel's Latest Crossover Event

James Gunn Is 'Making Private Lists' for a Potential Superman, and Logan Lerman Isn't on Them Related Guillermo del Toro's Favorite Movies: 52 Films the Director Wants You to See

Nightmare Film Shoots: The Most Grueling Films Ever Made, from 'Deliverance' to 'Mad Max' to 'Avatar 2'

The “Peacemaker” creator added, “I get fatigued by most spectacle films, by the grind of not having an emotionally grounded story. It doesn’t have anything to do with whether they’re superhero movies or not. If you don’t have a story at the base of it, just watching things bash each other, no matter how clever those bashing moments are, no matter how clever the designs and the VFX are, it just gets fatiguing, and I think that’s very, very real.”

Looking back on his “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, Gunn shared, “I learned so much from making these movies. But it’s not like ‘Superman’ is going to have exactly the same vibe as a ‘Guardians’ movie. It’s actually quite different.”

Gunn is currently penning origin story “Superman: Legacy” to reboot the DCU and gave a casting update via Twitter.

“Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions,” Gunn tweeted.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.