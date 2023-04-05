Jeremy Renner Wrote a Goodbye Note to His Family After Snow Plow Accident, Thinking He’d Die

"If I was there, on my own, that’d [have] been a horrible way to die. And surely I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone."

As Jeremy Renner reenters public life after recovering from his widely publicized snow plow accident earlier this year, the “Hawkeye” star is set to open up about the experience in a sitdown with Diane Sawyer premiering this week.

Now, in a new advance clip released the day before the interview’s premiere, Renner discussed his experiences in hospital, and revealed he wrote a goodbye letter to his family while in critical condition.

Renner’s accident occurred on New Year’s Day on his property near Reno, Nevada. Renner was struck by his Sno-Cat — a 14,330-pound snow plow — while attempting to rescue his nephew, who was stuck in the snow. Renner was taken to the hospital for blunt chest trauma and over 30 broken bones.

“If I was there, on my own, that’d [have] been a horrible way to die. And surely I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came,” Renner says in the clip. “I’m writing down notes in my phone to — last words to my family,” he adds while tearing up.

Following his injuries, Renner shared updates on his recovery via social media, including an Instagram post where he thanked fans for their well-wishes and a lighthearted video where his sister and mother treated him to a “spa day” while in ICE.

However, speaking about his time at the hospital in his interview, Renner admitted he experienced stress about how the injuries would impact him permanently: “What’s my body going to look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” Discussing his recovery, the actor said “I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way. I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

The special also includes a recording of the 911 call made on Renner’s behalf after the accident; in the clip, a caller can be heard saying, “Someone’s been run over by a Sno-Cat. Hurry. He’s been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance. You might want to get a life flight out here immediately. He is in rough shape.”

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” will air April 6 on ABC, starting at 10 p.m. ET. Renner will make his first major public appearance next week at the premiere of his Disney+ series “Rennervations” in Los Angeles.

