Jim Jarmusch Hints Next Film Might Have No Music: ‘It Doesn’t Really Want It So Far’

"It’s a very subtle film. It’s very quiet," Jarmusch said of the feature set to begin production this fall.

Jim Jarmusch said that his upcoming feature will likely go into production this fall — but that it also could have no music.

“The film we’re preparing now for late this year to shoot, probably, I think, may have no music,” Jarmusch said during the 2023 Overlook Film Festival as part of an “Only Lovers Left Alive” anniversary panel (via The Playlist).

Jarmusch continued, “It’s a very subtle film; it’s very quiet. And I think music could move it too much one way — it’s a funny and sad film, right? It sort of has both woven in. I don’t know if I want to have music to add some other thing over it. It doesn’t really want it so far.”

The “Paterson” filmmaker is known for his soundtrack choices, including casting musicians like Tom Waits, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Joe Strummer, Jack White, and RZA. Jarmusch also helmed Iggy Pop music documentary “Gimme Danger,” Neil Young tour doc “Year of the Horse,” and Cat Power’s music video “A Pair of Brown Eyes.”

Jarmusch’s upcoming yet-untitled feature will be his first film since 2019’s “The Dead Don’t Die.” Jarmusch has since helmed short film “French Water” for Saint Laurent with Julianne Moore, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Chloë Sevigny, Indya Moore, and Leo Reilly, musician and son of John C. Reilly, starring.

“Music, to me, is the most beautiful form, and I love film because film is very related to music. It moves by you in its own rhythm,” Jarmusch said (via Far Out UK). “It’s not like reading a book or looking at a painting. It gives you its own time frame, like music, so they are very connected for me. But music, to me, is the biggest inspiration. When I get depressed or anything, I go, ‘think of all the music I haven’t even heard yet!’ So, it’s the one thing. Imagine the world without music. Man, just hand me a gun, will you?”

