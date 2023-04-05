Johnny Depp in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ to Open 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Actress-director Maïwenn returns to Cannes with her sixth feature.

Johnny Depp returns to cinema for the first time in three years with the 2023 Cannes opening night film, “Jeanne du Barry.”

Directed by French actress/filmmaker Maïwenn, “Jeanne du Barry” centers on French king Louis XV (Depp) and his lover Jeanne du Barry (Maïwenn) at the Versailles Palace. Louis XV later was accused of corruption after his 59-year reign, the longest in French history other than Louis XIV.

IndieWire can confirm “Jeanne du Barry” will premiere on the opening night of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, kicking off May 16. Le Pacte will distribute the film in France on the same day as Cannes’ opening night. The film is also expected to play in competition. It’s written by Maïwenn with Teddy Lussi-Modeste and Nicolas Livecchi.

Per the festival synopsis, Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as a courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

“Jeanne du Barry” was produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions (“A Prophet”), with Goodfellas (“Titane”) handling world sales.

Director Maïwenn previously won the Cannes Jury Prize in 2011 with “Polisse” and later returned to the festival with 2015’s “My King,” which landed a Best Actress award win for star Emmanuelle Bercot.

“Jeanne du Barry” is among Depp’s comeback tour, with the actor helming upcoming biopic “Modigliani” and rumors of him returning to “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and the fifth “Indiana Jones” film, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” will also debut at 2023 Cannes. HBO series “The Idol” will premiere out of competition at the festival. The full lineup will be released April 13.

Two-time Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund presides over this year’s jury.

Last year, Depp won a $15-million judgment against his ex-wife Amber Heard in a defamation suit in which she alleged abuse. He was, however, found liable on one count of defaming Heard and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.