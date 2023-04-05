Keanu Reeves Will Play a Damaged Hollywood Star in Jonah Hill’s ‘Outcome’ for Apple

Plot details have emerged for Jonah Hill's directorial project at Apple, which is also developing his Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese.

Jonah Hill is staying in business with Apple. His next directorial project, “Outcome,” which was first announced back in November, has landed at the streamer. As previously revealed, Keanu Reeves will star in the film, co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods, but new plot details have emerged with the release of Wednesday’s news.

“Outcome” will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.

Apple Original Films landed “Outcome” in a competitive situation, according to the streamer. The film will be produced by Matt Dines and Hill under their Strong Baby banner.

The film marks the latest collaboration for Hill and Apple Original Films, who are also developing a Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, which will be directed by Scorsese, with Hill starring as Jerry Garcia and producing under Strong Baby, and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Hill and Dines will also produce for Strong Baby. (Apple will release Scorsese’s ambitious “Killers of the Flower Moon” at Cannes this May before debuting it theatrically in the fall.)

Reeves most recently starred in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” now in theaters from Lionsgate, and will appear in the “John Wick” spin-off film “Ballerina” opposite franchise regulars and newcomers, including Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane. The film will release June 7, 2024, also from Lionsgate. “John Wick: Chapter 4” recently crossed the $250 million mark at the global box office.

Oscar nominee Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) made his feature directorial debut “Mid90s” at A24 in 2018. “Outcome” at Apple marks a departure from his recent partnership with Netflix, where he helmed the autobiographical documentary “Stutz,” depicting his mental health journey with therapist Dr. Phil Stutz. Meanwhile, “You People,” which he stars in and co-wrote with director Kenya Barris, released on Netflix in January. Hill also directed a single episode of Adam McKay’s “Winning Time” HBO series.

