Jonathan Majors’ Management and PR Teams Part Ways with Actor Following Assault Charges

Majors was charged with assault, harassment, and strangulation following his arrest in March.

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his longtime management company Entertainment 360, Deadline first reported. The firm reportedly opted to sever ties with Majors due to his arrest in New York City following a domestic dispute in March. Majors’ publicists at the Lede Company have also stepped away from representing the actor. IndieWire has reached out to both companies for comment.

Majors was arrested on March 25 after NYPD officers showed up at his home in response to a 911 call following a dispute he had with an unnamed 30-year-old woman. The woman was taken to a hospital with what were described as “minor injuries to her head and neck,” and Majors was charged with assault, strangulation, and harassment. Majors is expected to appear in court on May 8 to contest the charges.

In addition to the legal question of his innocence or guilt, many entertainment industry observers have speculated about if and when various power players would begin to sever ties with Majors. Marvel Studios has built its upcoming Phase Five film slate around Majors’ Kang the Conqueror character. Majors played the role for the first time in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and has signed on to reprise it in several subsequent films. The arc is expected to culminate in 2025’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and 2026’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.” Marvel Studios has yet to comment on Majors’ arrest.

Majors has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process, and his legal team has claimed that they have additional evidence that could exonerate him.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney said in a statement provided to IndieWire after the arrest. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

