Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Granted Restraining Order Ahead of Court Appearance

Majors is set to appear in court to contest the charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation against him on May 9.

As Jonathan Majors prepares to appear in court next month to contest the assault charges that followed his March arrest, his alleged victim has been granted a full order of protection against the actor by a New York judge.

In a statement provided to IndieWire, Manhattan District Attorney’s Office press secretary Doug Jones said, “Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.) The next date in the case is May 9 in Part D (4th floor of 100 Centre Street).”

Majors was arrested at his New York home on Saturday, March 25 after a domestic dispute with a 33-year-old woman who has remained anonymous. The woman was hospitalized with what were described as “minor injuries to her head and neck,” and Majors was charged with assault, harassment, and strangulation. Majors and his lawyers have adamantly denied the charges.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney said in a statement provided to IndieWire following his arrest. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

While Majors still claims innocence, his management and publicity teams recently stepped away from representing the actor. Majors has also been dropped from several upcoming film and commercial projects since the arrest, though Marvel Studios has not commented on the status of his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additional reporting by Christian Blauvelt.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.