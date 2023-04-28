Ke Huy Quan Shuts Down ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Cameo Rumor

"I've joked about it all the time," Quan said of reprising Short Round from "Temple of Doom."

Ke Huy Quan cannot be in everything, everywhere all at once.

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” confirmed that he is in fact not appearing in upcoming “Indiana Jones” franchise installment, “Dial of Destiny.” Quan previously starred in 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” opposite Harrison Ford when he was 12 years old.

“I want to say [yes], but no,” Quan told Entertainment Tonight about a “Dial of Destiny” rumored cameo. “Here’s the thing. I don’t want to disappoint the fans. I’ve joked about it all the time, but reuniting with Harrison after 38 years, that was very special.”

Ford presented Quan and the rest of the ensemble cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with the Best Picture Academy Award earlier this year.

“Of all the years, to have him present the Best Picture Award, at this year’s Academy Awards, that was something,” the “American Born Chinese” actor said at the TIME 100 Gala, where he was honored for being one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023. “That will always be one of the most memorable nights of my life. And I can’t wait to see him don the fedora again, and crack that that whip one more time.”

For “Dial of Destiny,” Quan added, “I will be first in line to watch it.”

“Indiana Jones” star Ford previously praised Quan’s performance in “EEAAO,” calling Quan “terrific” in the film.

“I’m so glad to see him and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too,” Ford said.

Quan reflected on seeing Ford at D23 in The New York Times, saying, “We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there. We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?’”

The “Goonies” alum added, “I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,’” Quan continued. “So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’ As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look. I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

