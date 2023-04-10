Kim Kardashian to Star in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world," co-creator Ryan Murphy said.

American icon Kim Kardashian is starring in “American Horror Story.”

The reality star mogul announced her casting in Season 12 of the FX on Hulu anthology series in a social media post. The season, titled “Delicate,” will be written by showrunner Halley Feiffer (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”), marking the first time a singular creative voice leads a season. “AHS: Delicate” is based in part on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel “Delicate Condition” about a woman who becomes convinced a sinister figure is forbidding her from getting pregnant.

Kardashian will star opposite Emma Roberts, who has been part of the rotating “AHS” cast since 2013 installment “Coven.” Roberts returns to “AHS” after a four-year hiatus.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family,” series co-creator Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

The specifics of Kardashian’s role have been kept under wraps. Per THR, Murphy was inspired by Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut to craft a role for her in “AHS” Season 12. Murphy executive produces the series alongside co-creator Brad Falchuk, Season 12 showrunner Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson.

Production is scheduled to begin shooting in New York City in late April.

Kardashian previously played herself in “Ocean’s Eight,” “Two Broke Girls,” “30 Rock,” “Last Man Standing,” and “How I Met Your Mother.” She acted in Tyler Perry’s “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” in 2013 and 2008’s “Disaster Movie” spoof. Kardashian also appeared in “CSI: NY” and had a four-episode arc on “Drop Dead Diva.”

The SKIMS founder most recently lent her voice to animated film “Paw Patrol: The Movie.”

Kardashian executive produces and stars in Hulu reality series “The Kardashians,” which is back for a third season in April 2023. “AHS: Delicate” deepens the Disney’s ties to the Kardashians, as Khloé Kardashian formerly revealed that streaming was the preferred avenue to expand their empire.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.