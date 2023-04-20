‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Teaser: Brie Larson Bakes Around Stigma in 1950s Scientific Series

Lewis Pullman and Aja Naomi King also star in the novel adaptation Apple TV+ series.

Brie Larson is the brilliant Elizabeth Zott in Apple TV+’s highly-anticipated series “Lessons in Chemistry.”

Adapted from Bonnie Garmus’ viral BookTok novel of the same name, “Lessons in Chemistry” stars Larson as Elizabeth, a scientist whose dreams of running a lab are put on hold by a patriarchal 1950s society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives, and the men who are suddenly listening, a lot more than recipes.

Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann also star.

Oscar winner Larson executive produces the series along with Academy Award-nominated Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable”). Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark,” “A Teacher”) executive produce for Aggregate Films, which produces the series for Apple Studios. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside six-time Emmy nominee showrunner Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed”). Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Supporting actor Pullman has recently been seen in Eliza Scanlen’s critically acclaimed Sundance breakout film “The Starling Girl,” as well as Best Picture-nominated film “Top Gun: Maverick.” Meanwhile, lead actress Larson is set to appear in “Fast X” and upcoming MCU installment “The Marvels,” reprising her role of Captain Marvel.

Larson reflected in a Harper’s Bazaar cover story about delving too deep into the “Lessons in Chemistry” period series, which filmed in Los Angeles. Details from 1950s cars to costumes made the show feel all-encompassing on set, according to Larson.

“The only time I was myself was in the car and asleep. And after two weeks, I really had to sit there and go, ‘My name is Brie. It is 2022. Right outside that door it is downtown Los Angeles and no one knows about what’s happening in here. No one cares,'” Larson said.

Showrunner Eisenberg added of Larson, “What’s astounding is, you’re talking to her, and then the director calls action, and all of a sudden, you just see her eyes change and she becomes this different person.”

“Lessons in Chemistry” premieres in Fall 2023 on Apple TV+.

Check out the teaser below.

