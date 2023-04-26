‘Maggie Moore(s)’ Trailer: Jon Hamm Investigates Twin Homicides in Wacky Tina Fey Comedy

Hamm's "Mad Men" co-star John Slattery directs the film, which will debut at Tribeca 2023.

Forget about who’s on first: It’s all about which Maggie Moore is the real Maggie Moore.

Crime caper comedy “Maggie Moore(s)” stars Jon Hamm as a small-town police chief who investigates the back-to-back murders of two women, both named Maggie Moore. Per the official synopsis, things quickly ratchet up in the comedy film.

Hamm’s “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery produces and directs from a script by “Halloweentown” scribe Paul Bernbaum. Tina Fey, who previously starred alongside Hamm in “30 Rock” and will act alongside him for the upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical, portrays one of Maggie’s next-door neighbors, who becomes key to the investigation.

Micah Stock, Nick Mohammed, Mary Holland, and Happy Anderson also star.

“Maggie Moore(s)” is confirmed to debut at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Slattery recently collaborated with Hamm on whodunit “Confess, Fletch.” The experience led Slattery to reach out to Hamm once more with “Maggie Moore(s).”

Hamm is next appearing in Jonathan van Tulleken’s thriller “Off Season” and playing another detective in animated series “Grimsburg.” Hamm plays Marvin Flute, who might be the greatest detective ever but cannot crack one mystery: how to redeem himself to his ex-wife. “Saturday Night Live” Rachel Dratch co-stars in the series that already landed a Season 2 renewal in October 2022 before its premiere.

“Maggie Moore(s)” premieres June 16 in theaters. Check out the trailer below.

