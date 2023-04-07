‘Manifest’ Sets June Date for Netflix Finale — Watch the Teaser

The supernatural drama from Jeff Rake premiered on NBC in 2018, and was canceled three years later. Enter: Netflix.

After being saved from a crash-landing by Netflix just two years ago, “Manifest” has just about reached its final destination. The NBC supernatural drama-turned Netflix original will premiere the back half of its fourth and final season on June 2, the streamer announced Friday. The news was accompanied by a teaser for the final episodes.

Created by Jeff Rake, “Manifest” debuted on NBC in September 2018. The show was a ratings success in its first season, attracting 10.3 million viewers for its pilot episode. The show’s numbers steadily declined across its following two seasons, and NBC pulled the plug on the drama in June 2021.

Although that cancellation would typically be the end of the series’ flight plan, “Manifest” unexpectedly found a new set of wings on Netflix. The streaming giant added all three “Manifest” seasons the same month NBC grounded the drama; the show quickly found an entirely new audience on the streamer, with the first two seasons ranking high on Netflix’s inaugural weekly Top 10 TV series charts.

In August 2021, Netflix picked up “Manifest” for a fourth and final supersized season, consisting of 20 episodes (the second and third seasons both had 13). The first 10 episodes of Season 4 launched on November 4, 2022 on Netflix.

It was all straight out of the “You” playbook; that series debuted its first season on Lifetime before itself becoming a Netflix original in 2019.

As the copious amount of airplane puns might suggest, “Manifest” revolves around a mysterious airplane flight, taking inspiration from the defining supernatural-mystery show, ABC’s “Lost.” This one focuses on the passengers and crew of Montego Air Flight 828, a 2013 commercial flight from Jamaica to New York City. During the flight, the airplane experiences severe but brief turbulence; when it lands, the passengers discover that even though only hours passed in the air for them, five years passed for the outside world.

“Manifest” focuses on several passengers from Flight 828 as they rejoin society and struggle to reconnect with loved ones, all the while dealing with mysterious visions and voices that appear to be premonitions of the future. Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas lead the cast as siblings Mick and Ben Stone; additional cast members include J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, and Daryl Edwards.

Rake executive produces “Manifest” with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, David Frankel, Joe Chappelle, and Len Goldstein. The series is produced for Netflix by Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the teaser for the final 10 episodes of “Manifest” below.

