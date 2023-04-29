Melissa McCarthy Would Do a ‘Bridesmaids’ Sequel ‘This Afternoon’

"You can't be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself," McCarthy said of starring alongside Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Rose Byrne in the 2011 comedy.

Melissa McCarthy has a “Bridesmaids” sequel all mapped out.

The “Little Mermaid” actress revealed that she has been hoping for a follow-up to the 2011 breakout comedy for years, and already has come up with plotlines for her character. The film followed a bride (Maya Rudolph) whose maid of honor (Kristen Wiig) goes through an existential crisis during wedding prep. McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rebel Wilson, Ellie Kemper, and Chris O’Dowd also starred.

“I would do a ‘Bridesmaids’ sequel this afternoon, right now,” McCarthy told People magazine. “That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.”

McCarthy added that she would reprise her role even if the cast are “all in our nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, ‘Should we team back up?‘ I’d be like, ‘Yes. Yeah, we should.'”

McCarthy shared that she would hope her character Megan and love interest Air Marshall Jon, played by her real-life husband and filmmaking partner Ben Falcone, would be running Megan’s trucking company together while moonlighting as private detectives.

“I think they have matching denim jackets with each other’s image painted on it. I think they’re so happy. And they’re running a dog rescue, I’ll say that,” McCarthy teased.

Looking back on production, namely a very cringe sequence in which the bridesmaids get food poisoning and defecate in a bridal boutique, McCarthy admitted she was “hesitant” to tackle the scene.

“It just ended up being so funny,” she said. “Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there. And we were like, ‘Kristen’s going to choke.’ It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn’t on-camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving. Yeah, that and the dogs, I did enjoy all the dogs.”

McCarthy concluded, “Oh my God. Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn’t get air in. From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we’d be like…You can’t be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself.”

McCarthy’s “Bridesmaids” co-star Rudolph previously told IndieWire that there were no “expectations” going into the Paul Feig-directed comedy.

“We weren’t making a ‘women’s movie.’ We were making a story, and we’re all women in it. You have to understand from the perspective that we’re coming from, we’re already women, and we’re already the funniest women we know,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum said. “We’re not thinking like, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be great if I looked high and low for [more] females?’ It’s just part of reality. I think we were all very surprised at the continuous headline that was, ‘Wow, female comedies, what a big deal.’ Like, bitch, I’m just making comedies! I happen to be a woman!”

