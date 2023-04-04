Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’ Could Be Headed to Big Screen with Adam Driver in Talks to Star

Warner Bros. is in early negotiations to develop the adaptation of the director's best-selling novel.

The heat is on. A film adaptation of Michael Mann’s book “Heat 2” and the sequel to his seminal crime film “Heat” is quickly moving forward, with negotiations currently underway for Warner Bros. to acquire rights to develop the project and with Adam Driver in talks to star in the lead role, IndieWire has learned.

Mann, who produced, directed, and wrote the original film from 1995 starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer, is the driving force behind the project and is negotiating the rights for the film adaptation. He would be both writing the screenplay and directing the “Heat” sequel should a deal close at a studio. The film would closely follow Mann’s novel “Heat 2” that was a #1 New York Times Bestseller last year, and Mann has long hinted that a sequel to the film has been one of his passion projects.

As for Driver, who is currently starring in Mann’s “Ferrari” film, he would star as a young Neil McCauley, or De Niro’s character from the original film. And while there have been some juicy rumors about other cast members who could be involved in a sequel, with Pacino even being a fan of Timothée Chalamet as a young Vincent Hanna, no other cast is currently in talks. One source however also disputed that Driver is currently in talks.

“Heat 2” takes place both before and after the events of the original film, with the movie flashing back to 1988 as McCauley is running jobs and battling PTSD following serving in the Vietnam War, all while Pacino’s character is a rising star with the Chicago police. It also follows the events immediately after the bank robbery gone bad, with McCauley’s partner Chris Shiherlis (Kilmer) now holed up in Koreatown desperately trying to escape Los Angeles.

Mann wrote the novel with crime writer Meg Gardiner.

Reps for Warner Bros. had no comment.

Mann recently wrapped production on “Ferrari,” a biopic about the Italian sports car manufacturer that stars Driver along with Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, and Jack O’Connell.

Mann is represented by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.

