‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Creed III’ Lead VOD, with Netflix #1 ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Last week's "John Wick" bonanza has receded.

Two major hits debuted for home viewing this week, with very different gaps between their theatrical releases and PVOD availability. “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney), which appeared after 100 days and $680 million in domestic gross, is currently #1 everywhere. “Creed III” (MGM) arrived after only 28 days to place #2, also on all charts. “The Way of Water” is available to buy for $19.99, while “Creed III” can only be rented for 48 hours.

Courtesy of Focus Features

Also debuting is “Champions” (Focus, $19.99), consistent with the company’s usual post-third weekend release. It made two lists, as high as #4 at Vudu (which measures by revenue, not transactions, unlike iTunes and Google Play). Vudu also has the latest DC Comics home video original “Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham” (Warner Bros. Discovery) at #9 for $14.99.

Two films that made all three lists are now available at $5.99 with “A Man Called Otto” (Sony) and “Puss in Boots: The Last Exit” (Universal). “Cocaine Bear” (Universal), still at $19.99, also made all three and charted as high as #3 at Vudu.

Related Confused About When You Can Watch Movies at Home? Get Used to It

'Murder Mystery 2' Review: Sandler and Aniston Try to Crack the Case of Netflix's Background Noise Loop Related 2023 Emmys Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

The Best 36 LGBTQ Movies and TV Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Last week’s “John Wick”(Lionsgate) boomlet receded, with “Chapter 4” presales holding on to #10 at iTunes, and two earlier titles at the lower end of Google Play’s top 10.

Netflix original “Murder Mystery 2” with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston was an immediate #1 for the streamer, with the 1999 original placing second. “Kill Boksoon,” a South Korean thriller about a woman whose life is split between maternal duties and work as a hired killer, placed #9 as the second in-house title in its top 10. Most of the chart is comprised of studio releases making their first appearances led by 2011 remake “The Thing” at #3, with three animated titles that reflect a lot of young kids on spring break.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, April 3. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

2. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

3. Plane (Lionsgate) – $5.99

4. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

5. The Whale (A24) – $4.99

6. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

7. Missing (Sony) – $5.99

8. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $5.99

9. Champions (Focus) – $19.99

10. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Screenshot/MGM

Google Play

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

2. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

3. The Whale (A24) – $4.99

4. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

5. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

6. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Crunchyroll) – $9.99

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $5.99

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

9. John Wick (Lionsgate) – $3.99

10. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating Premium VOD titles. This list covers March 27-April 2.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

2. Creed III (MGM) – $19.99

3. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

4. Champions (Focus) – $19.99

5. Plane (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

8. One Piece Film: Red (Crunchyroll) – $3.99

9. Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham (WBD) – $14.99

10. Puss in Boots: The Last Exit (Universal) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, April 3. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix original)

2. Murder Mystery (2019 Netflix original)

3. The Thing (2011 theatrical release)

4. Shark Tale (2004 theatrical release)

5. The Bourne Legacy (2012 theatrical release)

6. Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005 theatrical release)

7. Hotel Transylvania (2012 theatrical release)

8. Over the Hedge (2006 theatrical release)

9. Kill Boksoon (Netflix South Korean original)

10. I See You (2019 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.