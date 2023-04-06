Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Still Hasn’t Watched ‘House of the Dragon’: ‘Too Soon’

"It was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar," the "Game of Thrones" alum said.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is still reeling from “Game of Thrones.”

The “GoT” alum admitted he found it “too soon” to watch prequel series “House of the Dragon,” especially after hearing the “similar” opening credits.

“I have not [watched it],” Coster-Waldau told Entertainment Weekly. “One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar. I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'”

He added, “I’ll wait. I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge watch it and then there’s the whole thing. But I know that so many people love that show, and I’m really happy for them.”

Former co-star Emilia Clarke similarly said she found it “so weird” to watch the new show.

“It’s too weird,” Clarke told Variety. “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? You want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s kind of how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

However, Clarke added, “I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m so over the moon [about] all the awards. Everyone who’s made it.”

The “Game of Thrones” universe is expanding, with a Jon Snow spinoff confirmed by star Kit Harington and multiple other George R.R. Martin novel adaptations in the works. Harington teased of the upcoming “Snow” series that the character will revisit the “trauma” following the events of “Game of Thrones” and is “not OK.”

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said. “At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Harington added, “He’s got to go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms; thinking about how he hung Olly and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma and that’s interesting. So I think that when we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like, I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK.”

In a blog post titled “SNOW…and Other Stuff,” author Martin clarified there are “four live-action successor shows in development at HBO,” one of them being the Harington-led spinoff.

“Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet,” Martin said. “But Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

