Olivia Wilde Confirmed to Direct TV Adaptation of ‘A Visit from the Goon Squad’ from A24

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and its 2022 follow-up "The Candy House" are being adapted to a TV series.

Olivia Wilde has officially lined up her first post-“Don’t Worry Darling” directing gig.

Wilde has signed on to direct the TV adaptation of Jennifer Egan’s 2011 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “A Visit from the Goon Squad” and its 2022 follow-up “The Candy House” for A24. Wilde will also executive produce along with Jennifer Fox.

“A Visit from the Goon Squad” is a set of 13 interconnected stories all linking back to fictional record company executive Bennie Salazar and his assistant, Sasha. “The Candy House” continues their shared story.

The A24 adaptation marks Wilde’s first major TV directing gig. Wilde made her directorial debut on the 2019 film “Booksmart” and won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

Wilde is also set to direct an untitled Marvel film around the Spider-Woman character for Sony and Pascal Pictures and is developing a Christmas buddy comedy at Universal.

A24 most recently swept the 2023 Oscars with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and made a big splash with Netflix’s critically acclaimed “Beef” and set a buzzy Cannes debut for “The Idol.”

