‘On Our Way’ Trailer: Micheál Richardson Is a Tortured Filmmaker Reeling from Heartbreak

Brady Corbet executive produces the debut directorial feature from "Vox Lux" actress Sophie Lane Curtis.

Filmmaker Sophie Lane Curtis makes her directorial debut with “On Our Way,” marking another collaboration with Brady Corbet after starring in his “Childhood of a Leader” and “Vox Lux.”

Actress Curtis co-stars in “On Our Way,” which she also wrote. The film follows a director (Micheál Richardson, who is Liam Neeson’s son) who grapples with losing the love of his life (Curtis) while struggling to accept his latest script. Shuffling between past, present and fantasy, the film explores art’s ability to heal the wounds that inspire it.

“On Our Way” was filmed in New York and in the south of France, with Keith Powers, James Badge Dale, Jordana Brewster, Vanessa Redgrave, Franco Nero, Paul Ben-Victor, and Ruby Modine also starring. The film will be released from Gravitas Ventures.

“Vox Lux” director Corbet serves as an executive producer on the feature, along with his partner Mona Fastvold, Robert Bricker, Grafton Reyes Doyle, Courtney B. Turke, Jill Matlock Hall of Matlock Entertainment, Melissa Rossaki, and Keanu Mayo, plus Paola Paulin, Liz Cardenas, Jillian Houghton, and Rocco Bovo.

The film is produced by Siena Oberman of Artemis Pictures, John Reyes Doyle and Julio Lopez Velasquez of Tomorrowland Productions, Heliya Alam, Andrea Bucko of SugarRush Pictures, and Kyle Stroud of Carte Blanche. Adam G. Simon, Joe Barbagallo of BarBHouse Productions, and Alex Safdie of Commonwealth Pictures also produce.

“On Our Way” premiered internationally at Tallinn Black Nights and Ischia Global Film Festival, landing Curtis the Best Director award and Richardson a Best Actor trophy.

Executive producer Corbet announced his next film “The Brutalist” in 2020, and it will star Joel Edgerton, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Marion Cotillard, and Mark Rylance. The filmmaker writes and directs the upcoming feature. Corbet also helmed Maya Hawke’s music video “Thérèse” in July 2022.

“On Our Way” premieres May 19 in theaters and on demand from Gravitas Ventures.

Check out the trailer below.

