‘Paddington 3’ Is Definitely Happening: The Threequel Starts Filming in July

Music video and commercial director Dougal Wilson, making his feature debut, said he's "a little intimidated" about "Paddington in Peru."

Break out the marmalade. After much back and forth over whether or not it would happen, “Paddington in Peru” (aka “Paddington 3”) is now most definitely happening, with the threequel set to begin shooting in July. Deadline was first to report the news. Per the outlet, director Dougal Wilson is set to begin filming on July 24.

Commercials director turned first-time feature filmmaker Wilson takes the reins from franchise director Paul King, who directed 2015’s “Paddington” and 2017’s “Paddington 2.”

“After 10 years of working on the ‘Paddington’ movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” King said in a statement. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Plot details remain under wraps, though we know that Paddington was born in Peru, which makes the setting extra meaningful for him. The third film is once again backed by Studiocanal and Heyday, which produced the first two films along with the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series.

The story for “Paddington in Peru” originates from Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton with a screenplay by Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont.

Deadline reports that the film will be a combination of original and new cast members. Ben Whishaw voiced the beloved bear in the first two films, with other voice talent including Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Imelda Staunton, and Michael Gambon. Overall, the original films grossed over $500 million worldwide and were universally acclaimed — so much so that, until 2021, “Paddington 2” was the highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Producer David Heyman added of the movie’s new filmmaker, “After an exacting search, we’re delighted that the brilliant Dougal Wilson will be directing the third Paddington film. A much-garlanded legend within the commercials world, we have long admired Dougal’s virtuoso work, and his gift for directing with heart, humour, surprise and vivid imaginative flair. He’s a wonderfully inventive kindred spirit for Paddington’s latest adventure with the Browns, and we’re thrilled to be working with him.”

Wilson noted he is “excited” but “a little intimidated” to continue the “Paddington” story.

