Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Will Close the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Peter Sohn directs the animated feature, which is the fourth Pixar production to play at the annual festival.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has all the elements of global appeal.

After previously announcing controversial film “Jeanne du Barry” as the opening night selection, Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental” has been revealed as the closing night film. The Peter Sohn-directed feature is Pixar’s 27th film, and its world premiere will take place at 2023 Cannes on May 27, playing out of competition.

“Elemental” marks the fourth Pixar film to be selected for a Cannes premiere, following “Up,” “Inside Out,” and “Soul.” The feature also boasts an opening short film titled “Carl’s Date,” tied to the “Up” universe.

The film is set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis), a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The voice cast also includes Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera. “Elemental” is written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh, with a story by director Sohn, Hoberg, Likkel, and Hsueh. Peter Docter (“Up,” “Inside Out,” “Soul”) executive produces, with Denise Ream (“Cars 2”) producing. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. “Elemental” opens in theaters on June 16.

“As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it’s a joy and honor to have Pixar back on La Croisette,” Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer, said in an official statement. “Directed by the extraordinary storyteller Peter Sohn, ‘Elemental’ is so funny, full of heart and, frankly, stunning to see. It was created for audiences to experience on the big screen and I love that it’ll make its world premiere at Cannes.”

Docter, director Sohn, and producer Denise Ream will join members of the film’s voice cast at the festival.

“For many years, the Cannes Film Festival has welcomed animated films from around the world,” Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, said in an official statement. “Pixar Animation Studios, with ‘Up’ — directed by Pete Docter —made Cannes history by opening the 62nd edition of the Festival in 2009. It was a wonderful event! This is another great opportunity to present the amazing ‘Elemental’ on the closing of this 76th Cannes Film Festival and to think about our lives in such a powerful way.”

