‘Platonic’ Trailer: Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Are on a Self-Destructive Spiral

The duo reunite with their "Neighbors" director Nick Stoller, who co-created the Apple TV+ series with Francesca Delbanco.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are determined to prove that men and women can be totally platonic friends.

The “Neighbors” co-stars lead Apple TV+ comedy “Platonic,” a 10-episode series that both actors executive produce. “Neighbors” helmer Nick Stoller co-created, directed, and co-wrote the show with Francesca Delbanco.

Per the official synopsis, “Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. Friends don’t let friends have mid-life crises alone

Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo also star.

“Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where series creator Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco, and Conor Welch executive produce.

“Platonic” is the latest collaboration between Byrne and Apple TV+, following her hit series “Physical” which is back for a third season later this year. Meanwhile, co-star Rogen is confirmed to star in an upcoming yet-untitled comedy series for the streamer. Rogen will write, direct, and executive produce the show alongside collaborator Evan Goldberg.

Related Aziz Ansari Set to Write and Direct 'Good Fortune' Starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen Says 1993 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie Is 'One of the Worst Films Ever' Related 2023 Emmy Awards: Television Academy Has Set Calendar for 75th Primetime Emmys

2023 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Recently, Rogen was announced to be leading Aziz Ansari’s “Good Fortune” opposite Keanu Reeves and also reunite with “Pam and Tommy” director Craig Gillespie and co-star Sebastian Stan for “Dumb Money,” based on Ben Mezrich’s “The Antisocial Network” book sharing the GameStop short squeeze that changed Wall Street forever.

Rogen produces “The Boys” spinoff series “Gen V” and lends his voice to “Sausage Party: Utopia,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Byrne also voices a character in the “TMNT” movie, along with A-listers like John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph. For all of Rogen’s upcoming projects, click here.

“Platonic” creator Stoller previously helmed “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “The Five Year Engagement,” “Get Him to the Greek,” and “Bros” starring “Platonic” actor Macfarlane. Stoller is confirmed to write and direct comedy “You’re Cordially Invited” starring Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

“Platonic” premieres May 24 on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by weekly installments through July, 21. Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.