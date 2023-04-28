‘Poor Things’ First Look: A Raven-Haired Emma Stone Leads Yorgos Lanthimos’ Latest

Willem Dafoe, Jerrod Carmichael, and Ramy Youssef also star in the Yorgos Lanthimos film.

Emma Stone has risen from the dead.

The Oscar-nominated actress deepens her partnership with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos with “Poor Things,” a twisted Frankenstein-inspired tale of second chances. Per the official synopsis, “Poor Things” centers on the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Stone produces the film, which also stars Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael. “Poor Things” is written by “The Great” showrunner Tony McNamara, who also penned Lanthimos’ last film “The Favourite,” also starring Stone. McNamara additionally wrote “Cruella,” which Stone starred in.

“Poor Things” is based on Scottish author Alasdair Gray’s novel about a woman who drowns herself to escape her abusive husband and is resurrected with the brain of her unborn child.

“Poor Things” actors Stone and Dafoe are confirmed to also be leading Lanthimos’ next feature “AND.” The mysterious movie additionally stars “The Favourite” actor Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, and Hong Chau. Lanthimos praised Dafoe’s commitment to his “AND” and “Poor Things” roles, saying, “That’s what you want from actors, to want to be part of it in any way.”

“Poor Things” premieres September 8 in theaters from Searchlight. Check out the first-look photos below.

Yorgos Lanthimos/Searchlight Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos/Searchlight Pictures

