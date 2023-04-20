Quentin Tarantino to Present Secret Screening at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

The Oscar winner will present a special secret screening Thursday, May 25.

Once upon a time in France, Quentin Tarantino looks back on 1969 Hollywood.

The Oscar winner is confirmed to be a special guest during the 2023 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight program, hosting a secret screening tied to 1970s cinema and the history of the Fortnight program.

The official announcement reads: In 1969, in Cannes, the Directors’ Fortnight was born, a counter-programming of free-spirited films from all over the world. In 1969, in California, a new generation of filmmakers rose against old Hollywood. Of this, Quentin Tarantino has recently published a captivating analysis in a critical essay on 1970s cinema. As an exceptional and generous cinephile, Tarantino is at home at the Fortnight. He will be our guest this year to present a secret screening and discuss his counter-history of cinema.

The screening will take place Thursday, May 25 during the program, under Artistic Director Julien Rejl and Managing Director Christophe Leparc.

Tarantino recently announced his 10th and presumably final film, tentatively titled “The Movie Critic” and rumored to be set in late 1970s Los Angeles. The “Pulp Fiction” auteur announced in 2012 that he will stop making films after 10 movies and retire by the time he turns 60 years old. Tarantino celebrated his milestone birthday in 2023 and he has thus far directed nine films if you include both halves of “Kill Bill” as one film.

In November 2022, Tarantino shared that his final film will be a “wholly original” script. Tarantino is also helming an upcoming limited series, believed to be set at a streaming platform.

The 2023 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight boasts 20 feature films and 10 short films, including Oscar winner Michael Gondry’s (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) first feature in seven years. A comedy titled “The Book of Solutions,” Gondry’s meta film stars Pierre Niney as a filmmaker with writer’s block.

“Good Time” director of photography Sean Price Williams is confirmed to make his directorial feature debut with “The Sweet East,” a road trip drama about a woman who explores cults in America. Berlinale Silver Bear winner Joanna Arnow’s BDSM comedy “The Feeling That the Time For Doing Something Has Passed” is executive produced by Sean Baker and boasts a script supported by the Berlinale Script Station, Gotham Week 2021, and When East Meets West.

The 2023 Directors’ Fortnight marks a special screening for late Portuguese director Manoel de Oliveira’s 1993 film “Abraham’s Valley” in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The 2023 Directors’ Fortnight lineup was unveiled along with its updated moniker Quinzaine des Cinéastes to be more gender inclusive. Click here to see the full lineup.

