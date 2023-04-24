‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Star Richard Lewis Shares Parkinson’s Diagnosis

"Luckily I got it late in life," Lewis, who stepped away from stand up three and a half years ago, said. "I'm on the right meds so I'm cool."

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fan favorite Richard Lewis is opening up about his “rocky time” recently amid a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Lewis shared a social media video addressing his multiple surgeries including a hip replacement over the last three years. The comedian previously announced in 2021 that he would not be appearing in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 due to his ongoing health concerns. Lewis appeared in a cameo role, and is returning as a core cast member for the upcoming Season 12.

“Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show,” Lewis said in the video. “But you know the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'”

He continued, “Here’s really what happened: Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life.”

Related 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Producer Says 'Reports of Our Demise Have Been Exaggerated'

Cheryl Hines Shares 'Lucky' Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Susie Essman on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12 Related The 225 Best Horror Movies of All Time

The Best 36 LGBTQ Movies and TV Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Lewis shared that two years ago he “started walking a little stiffly” and was “shuffling” his feet.

“I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago,” he said. “But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I’m on the right meds so I’m cool.”

Lewis added, “I just wanted to let you know that’s where it’s been at. I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”

Michael J. Fox who has lived with Parkinson’s for years recently captured his health journey in Sundance documentary “Still.” Director Lars von Trier similarly shared his diagnosis in August 2021.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.