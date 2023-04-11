Sarah Paulson Used Her Pay to Help Pedro Pascal’s Early Career: He Needed ‘Money to Feed Himself’

"There were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself," Paulson said of longtime friend Pascal.

Sarah Paulson confirmed just how far back her friendship with Pedro Pascal goes.

The Emmy winner revealed that after meeting Pascal when he was enrolled in NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1993, she would help financially support him.

“He’s talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” Paulson told Esquire.

Now, Paulson called the fandom for the “Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian” actor “so psychotic,” adding, “Everybody wants a piece of him.”

“You just want him to succeed,” Paulson said. “And that to me, I feel like, is the sign of a major movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys. He can be all that. Let’s remake ‘Die Hard’ with Pedro. Remake all the ‘Lethal Weapon’ movies with Pedro.”

Pascal, who called Paulson part of his “New York family,” admitted that his early career setbacks took a toll on his resiliency.

“I died so many deaths,” Pascal said. “My vision of it was that if I didn’t have some major exposure by the time I was twenty-nine years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go.”

“The Last of Us” co-creator Craig Mazin noted, “This was not somebody Hollywood sweated to make a star. They didn’t keep him out, but they didn’t drag him along, either; they just sat there with their arms crossed. And he fought all the way, and every single time, he connected.” He adds, “I’m just honored that my name will be forever near his in a Wikipedia page.”

Paulson most recently starred as Linda Tripp in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” as Linda Tripp and next stars as alleged cult leader Gwen Shamblin in “The Way Down” limited series.

