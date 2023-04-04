Scarlett Johansson Admits Her ‘Ego Is Too Fragile’ for Social Media: ‘I’m Like a Delicate Flower’

"I can’t. My ego is too fragile. I can’t deal with it."

Scarlett Johansson is staying unplugged.

The “Her” and “Black Widow” actress revealed that her “ego is too fragile” to use social media.

“I can’t. My ego is too fragile. I can’t deal with it,” Johansson said during “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower.”

Johansson tried using Instagram for three days before becoming swearing off the app.

“I spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine,” she said. “Like, now I know you have a pit bull and two daughters and you live in Burbank. I was like, what? I just wasted 17 minutes of time. I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways.”

Johansson continued, “I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person’s life. I was like, I can’t do this.”

However, the actress does use social media pages for her skincare company The Outset with her team.

“We’re both so bad at it, but it’s fun,” Johansson said. “I like to read customer reviews and perform them for people on TikTok.” She noted she does scroll through the For You page too, adding, “I mean, it’s definitely fun. Anytime I see it in the office, I then become a three-year-old with their mom’s phone where I’m completely absorbed into it.” The “Lost in Translation” star previously opened up that her breakout role led her to feeling “groomed” into a “bombshell-type” actor with typecasting coming off of “Girl With the Pearl Earring.” “I did ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl With the Pearl Earring,’ and by that point, I was 18, 19 and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality,” Johansson said in December 2022. “I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type actor. I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and I suddenly found myself cornered in this place. I couldn’t get out of it.” She continued, “It would be easy to sit across from someone in that situation and go, ‘This is working.’ But for that kind of bombshell, you know, that burns bright and quick and then it’s done and you don’t have opportunity beyond that. It was an interesting, weird conundrum to be in but it really came back to working at it and trying to carve a place in different projects and work in great ensembles.”

