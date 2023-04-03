‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Headlines Marvel’s Latest Crossover Event

The espionage series premieres June 21 on Disney+.

After spending years on the sidelines as a ringleader for The Avengers, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is finally getting his moment in the spotlight.

Fury is set to play a central role in the upcoming “Secret Invasion,” one of the most anticipated Marvel television events in recent memory. The limited series picks up where “WandaVision” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” left off, with the shapeshifting skrull teaming up with allies from his recently-destroyed home planet in an attempt to take over the Earth.

In addition to Jackson, the series sees Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, and Cobie Smulders reprising their roles from past Marvel movies. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are also set to appear. The show is created by Kyle Bradstreet, who adapted it from an acclaimed 2008 comic book arc written by Brian Michael Bendis.

“Secret Invasion” is a six-episode limited series that appears to tell a singular story which fits into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio has found great success with that style of narrative storytelling on projects like “WandaVision” — but its television strategy could be shifting soon. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently explained that he hopes to take future television projects in a more episodic direction, which could result in less series like “Secret Invasion” being made.

“So now — and I think you’re seeing this not just with our shows, but with many other shows — you’re starting to see the fun of a self-contained, episodic story week to week. We’re going to experiment with that in some of our upcoming things,” Feige said. “Cliffhangers are great, and I like watching a show where you should go to bed, but you see the cliffhanger and you just have to watch the next episode. You certainly want to keep people engaged. But I’m a big ‘Star Trek’ fan, and I still find it soothing to watch an episode of ‘Next Gen’ with a beginning and an end. So, I think we’re going to keep experimenting with that going forward.”

“Secret Invasion” is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21. Watch the latest trailer below.

