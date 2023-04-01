Shamier Anderson Lists Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington as His Dream ‘John Wick’ Villains

Anderson wants to see the "John Wick" franchise get even bigger — and he has a few ideas about who it should cast next.

The “John Wick” universe just keeps growing. What started as a simple story about a guy trying to avenge his dog’s death has evolved into a sprawling mythology about a secret society of assassins who operate under the rule of an all-powerful oligarchy known as the High Table. And the bigger the franchise gets, the more room there is for A-list actors to join the fray.

With Halle Berry and Ana de Armas joining the “John Wick” ranks in recent years, it seems like the sky is the limit with regards to potential future castings. And in a new interview with Vulture, “John Wick: Chapter 4” standout Shamier Anderson threw out a few ideas for new villains.

“Liam Neeson would be a great antagonist,” Anderson said. “I think Denzel Washington would be a crazy antagonist. It would be really interesting to see a female villain; Meryl Streep would be something different. So those are my top three choices: Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson, and Meryl Streep.”

And if any of those esteemed thespians end up joining the franchise, Anderson hopes that his financially-motivated assassin known only as Tracker has a chance to go up against them. In a recent interview with IndieWire’s Samantha Bergeson, Anderson made it clear that he wants to keep building out Tracker’s backstory in future John Wick projects.

“I felt like [Tracker] was the most relatable person to that audience,” Anderson said. “He didn’t wear the crazy clothes and didn’t do the crazy things. He didn’t really believe in the themes of The Continental. And so what I wanted to do is root it in, ‘How do I make this guy lovable even though he has a vicious pup? How do I make this guy lovable even though he wants to go after John Wick’s head?’ I said, ‘What is his motivation?’ And I don’t talk about this too much. Hopefully, it can be earned in a derivative of this story, whether it’s a Tracker spinoff or a Tracker series or something. But I thought about his mother. Why would somebody want an inordinate amount of money? Why would somebody want $50 million for somebody outside of this fantastical world? I felt like it was about his mother. Why his mom? I think that’s the secret that I’ll definitely hold onto until we get to that next phase and hopefully I’ll be able to get back in Tracker’s shoes. For me, it was about this human being.”

