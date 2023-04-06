‘Silo’ Trailer: Rebecca Ferguson Fights for the Truth in Dystopian Apple Series

Common, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Iain Glen, Tim Robbins, and Harriet Walter also star in the show, out on Apple May 5.

Two months before she reunites with Tom Cruise for another daring spy adventure, Rebecca Ferguson is leading a thriller of her own. The “Mission: Impossible” and “Dune” actor stars in the new trailer for “Silo,” a sci-fi drama series, released by Apple TV+ on Thursday.

The show is based on a series of science fiction novels by author Hugh Howey, which includes three books: “Wool,” “Shift,” and “Dust.” “Silo” is set in a dystopian future where all of humanity lives in the titular enclave, a subterranean city of mysterious origins. According to the leaders of the Silo, the 10,000 residents are the last of humanity, and the outside world is now toxic for human life. Ferguson plays Juliette, an engineer for the Silo who begins questioning the reality of her civilization following the death of a loved one, and embarks on a quest to discover the reality of life beyond the city.

Ferguson leads a starry ensemble cast that also includes Common, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Iain Glen, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Tim Robbins, and Harriet Walter of “Succession” and “Ted Lasso.” The series was created and developed for television by Graham Yost, best known for creating the beloved FX series “Justified.” He also serves as showrunner. Morten Tyldum, an Oscar nominee for “The Imitation Game,” directed the first three episodes of the show.

AMC Studios produces “Silo” for Apple TV+. The show originally began development as an original series for the AMC channel in 2018, under the name of the first book in Howey’s series, “Wool.” The show moved to Apple TV+ in 2021, and Yost joined the series when it moved to Apple, replacing LaToya Morgan, a writer on “The Walking Dead” and the creator of the upcoming HBO Max show “Duster” who was originally attached to write the show. Before the TV show entered development, 20th Century Fox also had a film adaptation planned, which was ultimately shelved when the company was acquired by Disney.

Yost executive produces “Silo” with Howey, Tyldum, Ferguson, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and Ingrid Escajeda. The first two episodes of “Silo” hit Apple TV+ on May 5. New episodes release weekly, and the season finale is set for June 30. Watch the full trailer for “Silo” below.

