‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ New Trailer: Miles Morales Meets Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099

The sequel to the 2018 Best Animated Feature Oscar winner hits theaters this June.

Multiverses are all the rage these days, but nobody does a multiverse like Spider-Man — specifically, like Miles Morales. Five years after the critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” first hit theaters, the sequel “Across the Spider-Verse” is hitting theaters this June, and Sony has released the final trailer for the upcoming animated film.

2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse” introduced audiences to Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), an ordinary New York City teenager whose life changes when he gets bit by a radioactive spider and replaces the deceased Peter Parker (Chris Pine) of his universe in the mantle of Spider-Man. The film also saw him team up with multiple versions of Spider-Man (or Spider-Women, or Spider-Hams) to save the multiverse, including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). The movie grossed $384.3 million worldwide against a $90 million budget and was widely acclaimed for its animation, winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar at that year’s Academy Awards.

“Across the Spider-Verse” reunites Miles with Gwen for a new adventure; this time, instead of introducing characters from the multiverse to his world, Miles has to journey across multiple universes and team up with new Spider-People to defeat a mysterious new villain set on destroying them all. Moore, Steinfeld, and Johnson all reprise their roles from the first movie, along with Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles’ parents, and the film will reportedly feature an eye-popping 240 new characters and Spider-People.

Oscar Isaac, who played the Miguel O’Hara Spider-Man (known as Spider-Man 2099) reprises his role from the post-credits scene of “Into the Spider-Verse;” in the film, Miguel leads the Spider-Force, a team of multiverse protectors. Other members include the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Man India (Karan Soni). The voice cast also includes Jason Schwartzman and Jorma Taccone as the villains The Spot and Vulture, and Shea Whigham as Gwen’s dad George Stacy.

This go around, Miles’ adventures will be directed by “Soul” co-director Kemp Powers, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” director Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham wrote the script for the feature, and Lord and Miller produce with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg.

“Across the Spider-Verse” webs its way into theaters June 2, 2023. The movie was initially intended to release in October 2022, before pandemic complications delayed it. A third film, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is scheduled to release nine months later, in March 2024. Watch the new trailer for “Across the Spider-Verse” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.