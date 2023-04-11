‘Talk to Me’ Trailer: A Séance Goes Sideways in A24 Horror Film That Could Have Franchise Potential

Sophie Wilde stars as a teen obsessed with speaking to the supernatural after her mother dies in the Sundance pick.

Sometimes we just want the supernatural voices to stop.

A24 film “Talk to Me” follows a friend group that becomes addicted with speaking to the dead. Sophie Wilde stars as teenager Mia who asks her friends to help with a seance using an embalmed hand on the anniversary of her mother’s death. However, things take a dark turn as the underworld collides with the living, and Mia becomes haunted by supernatural visions.

“Talk to Me” is the feature debut from directors Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou. The Australian twin brothers are behind the YouTube page RackaRacka. “Talk to Me” uses a script co-written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman.

Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Miranda Otto also star.

The film premiered at 2023 Sundance during the Midnight Selections lineup. “Talk to Me” was acquired by A24 for a high seven-figure deal, and screened at SXSW.

The IndieWire review compared the film to “Flatliners” meets Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw productions.

“‘Talk to Me’ thrives on those tight crafts enlivening its uncomplicated premise, it thrums on unrestrained palpability, and like all great horror films, on the joining of ambiguous shadows with a gurgle of tension spewing music,” the review reads. “The film’s sharpest appeal stems from the horror that naturally springs from its premise. Though that straightforwardness carries over to a far too simplistic ending, opening the door for more films in this mold; who cares? ‘Talk to Me’ offers frights that’ll murder you long before the next movie arrives.”

A24 is behind Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid,” Alex Garland’s “Civil War,” Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” and Jane Schoenbrun’s “I Saw the TV Glow.” Ti West’s horror trilogy “X” is set to conclude with “MaXXXine” starring Mia Goth.

Seventeen year-old director Kane Parsons, the creator behind “The Backrooms” YouTube series, also debuts an A24 horror film, bringing a real-life meta twist to the fictional social media savvy teens of “Talk to Me.” Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine are producing the film for 21 Laps Entertainment alongside James Wan, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Alayna Glasthal for Atomic Monster.

“Talk to Me” premieres July 28 in theaters.

