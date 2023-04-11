Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist’ Cast Includes Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Joe Alwyn

Guy Pearce and Alessandro Nivola round out the new ensemble cast for the "Vox Lux" filmmaker's next feature, which was first announced in 2020.

Brady Corbet has debuted the next star-studded cast for his upcoming feature.

The “Vox Lux” and “Childhood Of a Leader” director helms and co-writes “The Brutalist,” starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn. IndieWire can confirm that Alessandro Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, Isaach De Bankolé, Stacy Martin, Jonathan Hyde, and Peter Polycarpou also star.

“The Brutalist” follows architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Jones) as they flee post-war Europe and restart their lives in America. Yet a mysteriously wealthy client (Pearce) complicates their plans. The film captures 30 years of László Toth’s life, charting an epic saga and an unconventional love story that take László and Erzsébet to both monumental heights and devastating lows.

Corbet co-wrote the script with partner Mona Fastvold (“The World To Come”). Principal photography has begun in Hungary as of April 2023. Director of photography Lol Crawley (“White Noise”), composer Daniel Blumberg (“The World To Come”), editor Dávid Jancsó (“The World to Come”), costume designer Kate Forbes (“Fair Play”), and production designer Judy Becker (“Brokeback Mountain”) are additionally attached to the film.

“The Brutalist” is produced by Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon for Brookstreet UK alongside Brian Young and Yellow Bear’s Andrew Morrison. Andrew Lauren for Andrew Lauren Productions and D.J. Gugenheim are also producing.

Joshua Horsfield’s Intake Films out of the UK and Viktoria Petrányi’s Proton Cinema in Hungary co-produce. Brookstreet UK and Yellow Bear are financing with Lip Sync Productions, Richmond Pictures, Meyohas Studio, Carte Blanche, and senior lender Cofiloisirs. Protagonist reps international sales with CAA Media Finance aboard for domestic.

“The Brutalist” was first announced in 2020, with the original cast including Sebastian Stan, Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Mark Rylance, and Vanessa Kirby. Lead stars Brody and Jones took over the respective roles from Edgerton and Cotillard, with Rylance initially cast in the Pearce role.

Actors Nivola, Cassidy, Martin, and De Bankolé have been attached since the project was in the works.

Writer-director Corbet said in a 2020 statement, “Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, ‘The Brutalist’ is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors. It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history. I so look forward to reuniting with many of our closest collaborators, as well as some exciting new ones, to realize what we all anticipate to be a vital and urgent motion picture.”

Producer Lauren added, “Brady’s third feature, ‘The Brutalist,’ is a continuation of his unique interpretation of major historical moments of the past century. This story resonates for me as the grandson of an immigrant artist, and is unquestionably relevant to the political discourse we are having in America today.”

