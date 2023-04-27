‘The Crown’ Season 6 First Look: Netflix Royal Family Series Enters the William & Kate Era

Newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy play the royal couple in the final episodes of Peter Morgan's Queen Elizabeth II series.

“The Crown” has crashed into the present. Netflix has released the first images from Season 6 of their popular Queen Elizabeth II biographical series, focusing on the show’s introduction of the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to Netflix’s logline for the season, the new episodes will follow Prince William as he “starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for ‘The Crown’ begins.”

“The Crown,” which was created by Peter Morgan and premiered on the streamer in 2016, covers the late Elizabeth’s reign as the Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth from her 1947 coronation, and features a revolving cast of actors portraying the Royal Family throughout different time periods. In Season 5, Senan West played Prince William as a child; in Season 6, the role will be played by Rufus Kampa as a teen and Ed McVey as an adult. 19-year old Meg Bellamy plays Kate. The show will mark the professional screen debuts for both McVey and Bellamy.

As Morgan has repeatedly said, Season 6 will be the last season of the show. It’s unclear exactly where on the timeline of Elizabeth’s reign the show will close out on, but the early episodes cover the 1997 death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and the season will probably cover the 2005 marriage of the now King Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams).

Two events the show definitely won’t get to before its finale are the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 — and the subsequent royal feud between the couple and the rest of the family — and Elizabeth’s death at 96 last September. The death of the Queen caused some backlash against the series; royal insiders were reported to have called the then-upcoming Season 5 “exploitative,” and big name celebrities like Judi Dench blasted the series as a “hurtful account of the royal family.” Production paused filming on the sixth season for several days out of respect for the queen.

“The Crown” Season 5 premiered in November last year; that season, which covered 1991 to 1997 and the divorce between Charles and Diana, introduced Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth, taking over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy after the two played the Queen for two seasons apiece. The final cast for the series also includes Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Bertie Carvel as Prime Minister Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Season 6 of “The Crown” will premiere on Netflix sometime this year. Morgan, who writes every episode, executive produces the series with Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, and Robert Fox. Take a look at the first look photos of McVey and Bellamy in the series below.

