‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer: Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning Mark ‘Man on Fire’ Reunion

Antoine Fuqua returns to direct the third and final film in the action franchise, which is set in Italy.

Don’t mess with Denzel Washington.

The Oscar winner is back as former CIA agent Robert McCall in “The Equalizer 3,” helmed by Antoine Fuqua. The third film in the franchise follows Robert (Washington) as he relocates to Italy in hopes to forget his past. Of course, danger follows Robert everywhere, and the ex-assassin cannot truly escape his killer instincts.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Robert McCall (Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

The film marks a “Man on Fire” reunion for Washington and co-star Dakota Fanning, who are teaming up almost 20 years after they worked together on the 2004 Tony Scott-directed action film. The “Equalizer 3” cast also includes Sonia Ben Ammar, Andrea Dodero, Remo Girone, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Daniele Perrone, Andrea Scarduzio, and Gaia Scodellaro.

“The Equalizer” film franchise kicked off in 2014, followed by a 2018 sequel. The movies were inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name, and later spurred revival CBS show starring Queen Latifah.

Director Fuqua addressed casting former child star Fanning in the film, saying during podcast “The Beard and The Bald Movie Podcast” (via MovieWeb) that it was Washington’s idea to work with Fanning again.

“I think I was talking to Denzel, we were on the phone just talking about [‘The Equalizer 3’] and ‘Man on Fire’ came up, talking about [late director Tony Scott] and we had talked about [his] birthday was coming, I believe, and Dakota [Fanning] came up and I was, ‘How old is Dakota now?'” Fuqua said. “And we were like, ‘Oh yeah, she’s about the right age,’ and I said, ‘That would be cool to bring her back.’ So, that’s how it sort of happened and then I met with her and I loved her as soon as I walked in the room and met her. She’s a great actress.”

“The Equalizer 3” opens in theaters on Friday, September 1. Check out the trailer below.

