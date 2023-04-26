×
‘The Flash’ First Reactions: CinemaCon Screams for DC’s Superhero Spectacle

Ezra Miller stars in the film alongside both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batmans from two universes in the DCU installment that slices the seam on the multiverse.

By and

1 hour ago

Ezra Miller as "The Flash"

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The first reactions to “The Flash” are in. It’s been hyped as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made — by DC’s new executives, by David Zaslav, even by Tom Cruise — and is now being anointed by one of the first public audiences that watched it at CinemaCon.

The CinemaCon crowd that saw “The Flash” in the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Tuesday night was quite literally screaming with excitement, with some press seemingly losing their minds at some of the film’s late reveals. The film is a crowd pleaser from start to finish, a multiverse and time travel movie in the vein of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and even classics like “Back to the Future.” Whether or not it’s actually the greatest superhero movie ever made will be debated once more critics get the chance to see it, but for now let’s say it played to the room very, very well.

DC via Warner Bros.’ presentation earlier on Tuesday unveiled the latest trailer for “The Flash,” which hints at just how prominent of a role Michael Keaton’s return as Batman has to play in the movie, as does Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. And all those callbacks to some of the iconic lines from the original “Batman” films played as good in the room as they did in the trailers.

“Loved it,” one film executive told us walking out of the film. “All you’d hope for and more.” And there’s a lot more where that came from. Below you can see some of the reaction to the film from CinemaCon press.

Ezra Miller reprises their role as the title superhero in the DCU installment from Warner Bros. Discovery. The CinemaCon screening of the film garnered early reactions on social media, with critics weighing in on the long-delayed movie, now controversial because of its star.

First footage of “The Flash” debuted back in October 2021 as part of DC’s FanDome event. Since then, lead star Miller has been at the center of multiple controversies including felony charges and allegations of grooming minors. The actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, issued a statement pledging their dedication to mental health treatment.

“The Flash” has been touted as a key installment in the expanding and changing DCU under new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

“It’s a very emotional movie. You’re going to go through all the emotions,” Zaslav said during Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2023 CinemaCon presentation. “To me, it’s the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen.”

The film, directed by Andy Muschietti (“It”) from a script written by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”), follows Miller’s Barry Allen as he travels back in time to stop his mother’s murder, generating unintended consequences. “The Flash” was originally slated for a November 2022 release, which was pushed back to June 16, 2023.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprise their respective roles as Bruce Wayne aka Batman across alternate universes. Sasha Calle stars as Kryptonian Supergirl, with Kiersey Clemons playing journalist Iris West, who is Barry’s love interest.

Check out first reactions for “The Flash” below.

Additional reporting by Tony Maglio.

Film


