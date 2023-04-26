‘The Flash’ First Reactions: CinemaCon Screams for DC’s Superhero Spectacle

Ezra Miller stars in the film alongside both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batmans from two universes in the DCU installment that slices the seam on the multiverse.

The first reactions to “The Flash” are in. It’s been hyped as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made — by DC’s new executives, by David Zaslav, even by Tom Cruise — and is now being anointed by one of the first public audiences that watched it at CinemaCon.

The CinemaCon crowd that saw “The Flash” in the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Tuesday night was quite literally screaming with excitement, with some press seemingly losing their minds at some of the film’s late reveals. The film is a crowd pleaser from start to finish, a multiverse and time travel movie in the vein of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and even classics like “Back to the Future.” Whether or not it’s actually the greatest superhero movie ever made will be debated once more critics get the chance to see it, but for now let’s say it played to the room very, very well.

DC via Warner Bros.’ presentation earlier on Tuesday unveiled the latest trailer for “The Flash,” which hints at just how prominent of a role Michael Keaton’s return as Batman has to play in the movie, as does Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. And all those callbacks to some of the iconic lines from the original “Batman” films played as good in the room as they did in the trailers.

“Loved it,” one film executive told us walking out of the film. “All you’d hope for and more.” And there’s a lot more where that came from. Below you can see some of the reaction to the film from CinemaCon press.

Ezra Miller reprises their role as the title superhero in the DCU installment from Warner Bros. Discovery. The CinemaCon screening of the film garnered early reactions on social media, with critics weighing in on the long-delayed movie, now controversial because of its star.

First footage of “The Flash” debuted back in October 2021 as part of DC’s FanDome event. Since then, lead star Miller has been at the center of multiple controversies including felony charges and allegations of grooming minors. The actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, issued a statement pledging their dedication to mental health treatment.

“The Flash” has been touted as a key installment in the expanding and changing DCU under new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

“It’s a very emotional movie. You’re going to go through all the emotions,” Zaslav said during Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2023 CinemaCon presentation. “To me, it’s the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen.”

The film, directed by Andy Muschietti (“It”) from a script written by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”), follows Miller’s Barry Allen as he travels back in time to stop his mother’s murder, generating unintended consequences. “The Flash” was originally slated for a November 2022 release, which was pushed back to June 16, 2023.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprise their respective roles as Bruce Wayne aka Batman across alternate universes. Sasha Calle stars as Kryptonian Supergirl, with Kiersey Clemons playing journalist Iris West, who is Barry’s love interest.

Check out first reactions for “The Flash” below.

Yup. #TheFlash is as good as rumored. It’s Back to the Future meets Spider-Man: No Way Home with all the humor & heart of the former and action and surprises of the latter. If anything, it might be a tad too ambitious but it’s also just incredibly satisfying, heartwarming & fun. pic.twitter.com/Yysb9mjiAm — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 26, 2023

I absolutely loved #TheFlash. Feels confident and breezy, and is emotional. The performances are spot on, across the board. Effects are exciting…but the SURPRISES. Oh, the surprises. At one point I had both hands in the air yelling YAYYYY ⚡️ I really hope you can avoid spoilers. — Grae Drake (@graedrake) April 26, 2023

Nostalgic. HILARIOUS. With tons of heart and two outstanding performances by Ezra Miller. I honestly can’t believe #TheFlash actually exists. It’s magical. It presses every button. I’ll see it 1,000 times. pic.twitter.com/hhT6dXz6PO — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) April 26, 2023

Just watched #TheFlash at CinemaCon. It has some stuff in it you will not believe and it showcases much more of Barry Allen’s powers. It is indeed one of DC’s best and fits nicely as a bridge story between the old and new DCEU franchises. It’s also the funniest DC movie. pic.twitter.com/uDepMKVVG1 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 26, 2023

BELIEVE THE HYPE! Christopher Nolan movies aside, #TheFlashMovie is the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years that belongs in the same conversation as SUPERMAN 78 and BATMAN 89. The movie breaks incredible new ground in superhero cinema & honors DC lore of years past. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/zGkhpfjlsl — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is fantastic. I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton, the action, humor and emotion. Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up. WB didn’t show the after the credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/J8KsdrKVwz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2023

The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke, The Flash is the ultimate movie going experience as it has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor and plenty of nostalgia. Ezra Miller is phenomenal as dual Barry Allens. Michael… pic.twitter.com/F7SHA30vZM — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 26, 2023

Caught an unfinished cut of #TheFlash and dug it quite a bit! Especially how the narrative challenges Barry to confront who he is, who he could have become, and how one’s influenced by the people in (or not in) their life. It’s a successful mix of heartfelt coming-of-age… pic.twitter.com/CB7mTDEZXC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 26, 2023

Yeah, #TheFlash is legit great! It delivers some notably thrilling, fun and creative moments I felt I hadn’t seen in a million other superhero movies. It had me smiling from the Warner Bros. logo at the top and I even dug stuff inspired by movies I wasn’t into. pic.twitter.com/B5vFyFBBcl — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 26, 2023

DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more pic.twitter.com/xYSn0zuXMm — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash was INCREDIBLE. Full of heroes, heart, humor & HOPE. I cried SEVERAL times. Wow. I can’t even believe some of what I saw on the big screen. Y’all are in for a treat!!! #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2023 🦇💜 pic.twitter.com/ex35sKGZPm — Taylor Gonzales (@50shadesoftayyy) April 26, 2023

Damn, #TheFlash is good! It’s super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen’s is crazy well done. Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done. pic.twitter.com/7QqiHVNAJy — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is very good, especially given how oversaturated we are with multiverse stories. It’s a really savvy, charming take on Flashpoint that effectively wields nostalgia rather than weaponizing it. Some genuinely delightful set pieces too! pic.twitter.com/0GXZhW6vQi — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is def not the best superhero movie ever made, so let’s get that out of the way, but it’s an impressive DC movie with lots of emotion and loads of surprises #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/gVM7orXPdj — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 26, 2023

this is truly one of the best superhero movies ever. believe the hype. oh my god. #TheFlash — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 26, 2023

Guys. Here to say it’s not hype. THE FLASH destroys expectations and at the same times mends all bridges. Lightning in a bottle. And as great as Keaton is…Ezra is even better. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) April 26, 2023

Additional reporting by Tony Maglio.

