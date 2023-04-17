‘The Idol’ Reveals Final Teaser and Sets June HBO Release Date — Watch

The series co-created by Sam Levinson and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye premieres June 4 on HBO.

Lily-Rose Depp is the biggest pop star on the planet in “The Idol.”

Depp leads the highly anticipated HBO series, co-created by co-star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and “Euphoria” showrunner Sam Levinson, as an iconic singer who gets scooped up in a dangerously charismatic club owner’s (Tesfaye) orbit. “The Idol” premieres June 4 on HBO, four days after the Emmy eligibility cutoff for 2023. The series makes its world debut at this year’s Cannes out of competition.

Per the official synopsis, after a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria also star.

Levinson, Fahim, and Tesfaye executive produce the series along with Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White. The series is written by co-creators Levinson, Tesfaye, and Fahim. “The Idol” is produced in partnership with A24.

Levinson is billed as the director of the series following original director Amy Seimetz’s exit. “The Idol” sparked controversy over a report that the series was rooted in “torture porn” and included controversial sequences glorifying rape. Tesfaye posted a clip from the show on Instagram mocking Rolling Stone for being “past its prime” after the publication issued the investigative exposé.

Lead star Depp shared a statement defending Levinson and Tesfaye’s vision for the series, calling the “Euphoria” creator the “best director I had ever worked with.”

“Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued,” Depp said. “Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way – it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it. He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated.”

“The Idol” debuts June 4 on HBO at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Max.

Check out the latest teaser below.

