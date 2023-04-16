Expect More ‘Last of Us’ Beyond Season 2, Says Craig Mazin: ‘We Should Be Around for a While’

There's only one more "Last of Us" video game to adapt, but that doesn't mean the HBO series will end with Season 2.

Get ready for a lot more “The Last of Us.”

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s HBO adaptation of Druckmann’s post-apocalyptic game drew major ratings for the cable network while being widely praised as the first truly great series based on a video game. The show was quickly renewed for a second season, and the gut-wrenching finale only raised expectations for Season 2.

The two showrunners have not revealed much about their creative plans for Season 2, but anyone who has played “The Last of Us Part II” can figure out where the series is likely to go. The sequel was every bit as acclaimed as the video game that preceded it, so Mazin and Druckmann will have plenty of source material to pull from. But while only two “Last of Us” games have been released, the two showrunners think the series can last considerably longer. Gamers who played “Part II” will know that the second installment ends open-ended enough to imply that more games are sure to come, too.

Appearing on a panel at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on Sunday (via Deadline), Mazin said that fans shouldn’t expect the series to end after Season 2. “Our plan is to do it not just for one more season,” he said. “We should be around for a while.”

Mazin’s comments echo similar remarks that he made in a recent interview with IndieWire. He explained that while he and Druckmann were always focused on making Season 1 the best it could be, they were extremely conscious about setting up future seasons.

“Even though we were greenlit for a season of television, Neil and I felt like we can’t just make a season of television without considering what would come after,” he said. “There is more ‘The Last of Us’ to come. And I think the balance is not always just about within an episode or even episode to episode but season a season.”

Mazin added that while settings and stories could change in future seasons — especially if the storyline advances past what has been explored in the games — the important thing is that the writing process remains the same.

“One of the things Neil and I have been talking about over and over is to not change our process,” he said. “Our process works. Our process of kicking the tires on everything, our process of agreeing that no matter how much we disagree, we will find a way to agree. There’s no veto power here, just: We will figure it out.”

