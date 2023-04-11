‘The Marvels’ Trailer: Brie Larson Leads a Heroic MCU Trio

Nia DaCosta's sequel to "Captain Marvel" also stars Iman Vellani from "Ms. Marvel" and Teyonah Parris from "Wandavision."

Marvel Studios may be slowing down its output a bit, but this fall, the studio is giving fans three marvels in one. The first trailer for “The Marvels,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 33rd feature film, has been released by Disney.

Ostensibly a sequel to 2018’s “Captain Marvel,” which introduced Brie Larson as the titular superhero, “The Marvels” actually follows up on characters from three different MCU titles. Aside from Larson as Carol Danvers, the movie also features Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan from last year’s Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from 2021’s “Wandavision.” All three characters have, at various points, utilized either the “Captain Marvel” or “Ms. Marvel” aliases in the original comic books.

The post-credits scene for “Ms. Marvel’s” final episode saw Kamala, a New Jersey teenager and fresh-faced superhero, unexpectedly swap places with Carol, a former Air Force Pilot with alien powers and Kamala’s favorite superhero. Viewers only saw Carol crash in Kamala’s bedroom, but “The Marvels” follows up on where Kamala was transported to.

Complicating matters, Monica, the daughter of Carol’s old friend (Lashana Lynch) and a secret agent with energy absorption powers, also ends up swapping places with both Carol and Kamala. The three women figure out that the swaps occur while they use their powers, and team up to find the source behind this sudden mystery.

Nia DaCosta, in her third feature film, directs “The Marvels;” the “Little Woods” filmmaker previously worked with Parris on her 2021 “Candyman” film, and directed the post-credits scene of “Ms. Marvel.” DaCosta is one of four credited writers on the screenplay, along with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells.

Aside from the three leads Samuel L. Jackson reprises his longtime role as Nick Fury, in his second Marvel project this year following this summer’s “Secret Invasion” limited series. Also in the cast is Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in undisclosed roles, and Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur in their “Ms. Marvel” roles as Kamala’s family.

“The Marvels” is the third film in the MCU’s “Phase Five” to get released, after the phase started with this February’s critically-panned and commercially disappointing “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” That Peyton Reed-directed project brought the venerable franchise to shakier ground than it’s ever been before, particularly after controversies over its VFX process, one of its stars Jonathan Majors, and the exit of executive Victoria Alonso. The studio is reportedly slowing down their schedule of released content, in order to counteract potential fatigue of the franchise.

That said, “The Marvels” is still one of many MCU projects happening this year. Next month will bring “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” James Gunn’s final film for the franchise before his ascension at DC. On Disney+, “Secret Invasion” is coming in July and Season 2 of “Loki” starring Tom Hiddleston is expected sometime this year. There’s reason to hope “The Marvels” will succeed despite potential Marvel fatigue; the original “Captain Marvel,” directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is one of the studio’s highest-grossing films, making $1.1 billion worldwide.

“The Marvels” location swaps its way into cinemas November 10, after originally being scheduled for July. Watch the full trailer for the film below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.