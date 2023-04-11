‘The Night Agent’ Boots ‘Ginny & Georgia’ from Netflix’s All-Time Top 10

Limited series "Inventing Anna" is now dangerously close to having just a limited run on Netflix's Most Popular TV (English) all-time Top 10 chart.

“Ginny & Georgia” has been chased off of Netflix’s all-time Top 10 list for English-language TV shows. In just its third week, “The Night Agent” has reported to the streamer’s overall chart in ninth place, dropping “Inventing Anna” to 10 and sending “Ginny & Georgia” back onto Route 20.

With another 130.48 million hours viewed in Week 3, “The Night Agent,” which premiered its first season on March 22, has now been viewed for a total of 515.57 million hours, per Netflix. The running total puts it between Season 1 of “The Witcher” (541.01 million hours) at No. 8 and limited series “Inventing Anna” (511.92 million hours). Netflix cuts off its all-time Top 10 lists after a show or movie’s first 28 days of availability, which means “The Night Agent” still has nine days left to go to add to its tally.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV (English) list now looks like this:

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix tracks English and non-English titles separately via different charts; the most popular non-English series (and most popular show overall, in any language), is “Squid Game,” which recorded a monstrous 1.65 billion hours viewed during its Fall 2021 premiere.

“The Night Agent,” a thriller series created by Shawn Ryan, got off to a hot start — one that clearly has continued. Counting only its first four days, the series topped the weekly English TV show chart with 168.71 million hours viewed. That made it the third biggest opening week for a brand new Netflix show since the streamer started tracking weekly in June 2021; only “Wednesday” and “Dahmer” debuted better.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, “The Night Agent” follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a Night Action telephone operator who gets caught in a government conspiracy. Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, and D. B. Woodside also star in the show, which is executive produced by Ryan, Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou, and David Beaubaire. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

A few slots down, “Beef” bowed on the chart in third place with 34.08 million hours viewed between April 3 and April 9. In films, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s “Murder Mystery 2” again topped English-language titles, this time just shy of 60 million hours viewed.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.