‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Trailer: The Industry Satire Is Back to Make Our (Chase) Dreams Come True

Simu Liu, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, and Kiernan Shipka guest star in the Max dark comedy sitcom send-up of Hollywood.

Forget about the Disgusting Brothers: Welcome back to the Despicable Twins of Max’s “The Other Two.”

The long-awaited Season 3 of the hit satirical series deepens its disdain for Hollywood, with siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) grappling with finding meaning in their respective rising entertainment industry careers. Cary finally gets a bit of fame after his long-awaited breakout role in indie drama “Night Nurse” airs, while Brooke keeps cornering her marketing gig. Of course, both Cary and Brooke are still in the shadow of their Justin Bieber-esque pop star younger brother ChaseDreams (Case Walker) and TV mogul mother (Molly Shannon).

Per the official Season 3 synopsis, after comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk show host mother (Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Yorke and Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully “successful” in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again?

Ken Marino, Josh Segarra, Wanda Sykes, and Brandon Scott Jones reprise their respective roles in the 10-episode season, which boasts A-list guest stars like Simu Liu, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, and Kiernan Shipka.

Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney also will appear in the season, as well as returning guest stars include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis.

“The Other Two” is created, written, and executive produced by former “Saturday Night Live” head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Blair Breard executive produce the Max show, while producers include Micah Frank and Eddie Michaels for Broadway Video; Ally Engelberg and Marc Lieberman for Above Average; and Gwen Bialic.

Kelly, Schneider and Charlie Gruet direct, while Allison Silverman and Gilli Nissim are writers alongside Kelly and Schneider.

“The core of the show is this family and their relationships and their dynamics with each other,” co-creator Schneider told IndieWire. “[Cary and Brooke] are these real human people going through the world, so it shouldn’t be this insider show. It’s just the backdrop against which we’re telling these grounded family stories.”

Schneider continued, “The season ended with the family airing all their grievances with each other. So there’s no more coy issues that they have. […] It’s all out there. So that can let us go any number of ways with their dynamic and what’s next for them. We’ve talked about doing a time jump into the future a little bit, just to jump into a new time in their lives. All we know for sure is that we’re not doing a pandemic season. That’s not interesting. We’re going to skip right over that.”

“The Other Two” Season 3 premieres May 4 on Max.

Check out the trailer below.

