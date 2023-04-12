‘The Penguin’ Teaser: Colin Farrell Is a Mob Boss Bent on Revenge in ‘Batman’ Spinoff

Cristin Milioti, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen also star in the Max spinoff series.

Colin Farrell is back as a chilly “Batman” villain.

Max’s “The Penguin” marks a sequel spinoff to Matt Reeves’ film “The Batman,” during which Farrell made his debut as the corrupt nightclub owner Oswald Cobblepot. Now, following the events of the film, Oswald aka the Penguin is a rising mob boss. The first footage from the series debuted at Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max presentation on Wednesday. Watch below.

Cristin Milioti portrays Sofia Falcone, the daughter of John Turturro’s mafia boss Carmine Falcone.

In addition to Farrell and Milioti, the series stars Theo Rossi, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, and David H. Holmes.

Clancy Brown is believed to be playing Gotham City mafia head Sal Maroni, who was formerly portrayed by Eric Roberts in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” Michael Zegen, best known for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is rumored to be taking on the role of Alberto Falcone, known in the “Batman” comics as the Holiday Killer.

Lauren LeFranc serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for “The Penguin,” with “The Batman” writer-director Reeves and producer Dylan Clark executive producing. The eight-episode series is additionally executive produced by Craig Zobel, who will helm the first three episodes.

Farrell was a key proponent for “The Penguin” spinoff series, saying in January 2023 that he didn’t get to “explore the character as much as I wanted to” in “The Batman.”

“I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more,” Farrell said. “We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off, I think. I think it’ll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film. We’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist.”

Executive producer Clark previously explained that “The Penguin” series will show the character’s rise to power, “almost like a ‘Scarface’ story” that links back to the film.

The series remains in production and is slated to hit Max in 2024.

Check out the teaser below.

